Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
215 E Mckinley St Ste 404
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

215 E Mckinley St Ste 404

215 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Downtown Phoenix Condo - 1 Bedroom + Loft + 1.5 Bathrooms. Views of downtown Phoenix from your own private balcony! Walking distance to everything downtown has to offer! ASU, light rail, restaurants, nightclubs, sporting events, entertainment and so much more!! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Large loft with closet can easily be used as a 2nd bedroom. Master suite features walk in closet, deep jetted bath tub, separate shower, private toilet room. Washer and dryer are also included. Community area with BBQ. Restaurant occupies the ground floor has great food and drinks! Sorry, no cats allowed. 2 dogs max at 25 lbs each. Secured, Gated Garage parking - 1 assigned parking spot in garage for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 have any available units?
215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 have?
Some of 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 currently offering any rent specials?
215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 is pet friendly.
Does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 offer parking?
Yes, 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 offers parking.
Does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 have a pool?
No, 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 does not have a pool.
Does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 have accessible units?
No, 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 E Mckinley St Ste 404 has units with dishwashers.

