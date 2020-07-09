215 E Mckinley St Ste 404

Amenities

Downtown Phoenix Condo - 1 Bedroom + Loft + 1.5 Bathrooms. Views of downtown Phoenix from your own private balcony! Walking distance to everything downtown has to offer! ASU, light rail, restaurants, nightclubs, sporting events, entertainment and so much more!! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Large loft with closet can easily be used as a 2nd bedroom. Master suite features walk in closet, deep jetted bath tub, separate shower, private toilet room. Washer and dryer are also included. Community area with BBQ. Restaurant occupies the ground floor has great food and drinks! Sorry, no cats allowed. 2 dogs max at 25 lbs each. Secured, Gated Garage parking - 1 assigned parking spot in garage for tenants.