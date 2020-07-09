All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive

2142 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2142 West Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 3Br. 2Ba. home with 2 tone paint in Neutral colors inside and out! Tile floors in Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen, hallway, and baths. Carpet in bedrooms! HUGE 8'x18' laundry room not part of square footage. HUGE covered patio with concrete slab. Gated property & gated driveway! Large 2 car carport, plus tons of additional parking! Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have any available units?
2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have?
Some of 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 W SUNNYSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.

