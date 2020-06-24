2142 W Monona Drive

No Pets in this fully tiled three bedroom home with vaulted ceilings. French doors on third bedroom/den. Cozy fireplace in living room. All appliances are included even the stacked washer and dryer. Parking for this property is entered from back alley. Covered double carport behind electric garage door. Storage shed for your treasures. Owners are active REALTORS in the state of Arizona managing their own property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
