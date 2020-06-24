All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2142 W Monona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2142 W Monona Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2142 W Monona Drive

2142 West Monona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2142 West Monona Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
No Pets in this fully tiled three bedroom home with vaulted ceilings. French doors on third bedroom/den. Cozy fireplace in living room. All appliances are included even the stacked washer and dryer. Parking for this property is entered from back alley. Covered double carport behind electric garage door. Storage shed for your treasures. Owners are active REALTORS in the state of Arizona managing their own property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 W Monona Drive have any available units?
2142 W Monona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 W Monona Drive have?
Some of 2142 W Monona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 W Monona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 W Monona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 W Monona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2142 W Monona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2142 W Monona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 W Monona Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 W Monona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 W Monona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 W Monona Drive have a pool?
No, 2142 W Monona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2142 W Monona Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 W Monona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 W Monona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 W Monona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College