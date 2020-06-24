2142 W Monona Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

No Pets in this fully tiled three bedroom home with vaulted ceilings. French doors on third bedroom/den. Cozy fireplace in living room. All appliances are included even the stacked washer and dryer. Parking for this property is entered from back alley. Covered double carport behind electric garage door. Storage shed for your treasures. Owners are active REALTORS in the state of Arizona managing their own property.