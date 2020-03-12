All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2135 W. Campbell Ave.

2135 West Campbell Avenue · (602) 274-0436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2135 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Call (602) 274-0436 for more information.
Large units! Beautiful ceramic tile throughout, updated oak cabinets, black on black appliances, fresh paint, updated tiled shower bathroom, private patio. Swimming pool, laundry and much more. Easy access to I-17 and within walking distance to light rail. Credit friendly..
Call (602) 274-0436 for more information.
Large units! Beautiful ceramic tile throughout, updated oak cabinets, black on black appliances, fresh paint, updated tiled shower bathroom, private patio. Swimming pool, laundry and much more. Easy access to I-17 and within walking distance to light rail. Credit friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. have any available units?
2135 W. Campbell Ave. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. have?
Some of 2135 W. Campbell Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 W. Campbell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2135 W. Campbell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 W. Campbell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2135 W. Campbell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2135 W. Campbell Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 W. Campbell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2135 W. Campbell Ave. has a pool.
Does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2135 W. Campbell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 W. Campbell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 W. Campbell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
