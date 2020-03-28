All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2134 W Belmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2134 W Belmont Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2134 W Belmont Ave

2134 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2134 West Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1350.00/mo 3bedroom 2 bath home Belmont Homes in Phoenix - $1350.00/mo for this Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home features 1430 sqft of clean, cozy and warm vibes creating the feeling of home. Located near Phoenix Country day school, I 17 and SR 51 making it a perfect gateway to all the valley has to offer. Available December 1 for you to call it home. Call CODA Properties today at 480-77-0565 or Ken Adams at 520-591-8644. Security Deposit equals one months rent and Tenant is responsible for City Rental Tax. Pets must be approved by owner

(RLNE3739184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 W Belmont Ave have any available units?
2134 W Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2134 W Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2134 W Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 W Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 W Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2134 W Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 2134 W Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2134 W Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 W Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 W Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 2134 W Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2134 W Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2134 W Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 W Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 W Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 W Belmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 W Belmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College