All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A

2133 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2133 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Major Cross Streets are Chandler Blvd & Cooper Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,080
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Recently updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom Phoenix Townhouse right next to the Community Pool. This home features open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, neutral two-tone paint throughout, window blinds and extra storage. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master bedroom has 2 closets and beautiful tile surround shower in master bathroom. 2 car garage with additional storage is shared with unit B. Private patio and located next to the community pool and laundry. Location is near shopping, restaurants and I17 freeway.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A have any available units?
2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A have?
Some of 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A currently offering any rent specials?
2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A pet-friendly?
No, 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A offer parking?
Yes, 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A offers parking.
Does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A have a pool?
Yes, 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A has a pool.
Does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A have accessible units?
No, 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College