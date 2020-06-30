2133 W Turney Ave Unit 75A

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool extra storage

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,080
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Major Cross Streets are Chandler Blvd & Cooper Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,080

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Recently updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom Phoenix Townhouse right next to the Community Pool. This home features open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, neutral two-tone paint throughout, window blinds and extra storage. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master bedroom has 2 closets and beautiful tile surround shower in master bathroom. 2 car garage with additional storage is shared with unit B. Private patio and located next to the community pool and laundry. Location is near shopping, restaurants and I17 freeway.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.