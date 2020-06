Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Legacy Villas gated community 3BR 2BA freshly painted home with north/south exposure and great curb appeal! This lovely home boasts open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpet in just the right places, 18'' tile, vaulted ceilings and fans throughout. Security doors front and back. Covered patio with ceiling fan. Convenient to golf, bus lines, trails and I-17. Move-in ready. Welcome.