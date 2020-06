Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great little vintage apt for lease. Remodeled with new bathroom! Must see!! Lots of parking, washer/dryer hook-up, close to transit lines. Move in Special!!! This property is three units total: house in the front, duplex in the back. This unit is C of the duplex. TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES.