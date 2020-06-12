2124 W BARWICK Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in gorgeous Fireside Community * 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car garage with two-tone paint throughout * Elegant kitchen with staggered upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances including side-by-side fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave * Custom wood shutters on all front windows & sliding door * Ceiling fans * Private patio w/ pavers * Lots of amenities including greenbelts, playgrounds, community pool, spa, sports courts and fitness center * Minutes from I-17, Loop 101 and the growing Happy Valley Town Center with a wide array of shopping and dining * Washer/dryer also included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * TENANT TO PAY $50 FOR COMMUNITY CENTER MEMBERSHIP - COMES W/ TWO BADGES, ADDT'L $10 PER BADGE *** ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY