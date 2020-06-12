All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2124 W BARWICK Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

2124 W BARWICK Drive

2124 West Barwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2124 West Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in gorgeous Fireside Community * 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car garage with two-tone paint throughout * Elegant kitchen with staggered upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances including side-by-side fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave * Custom wood shutters on all front windows & sliding door * Ceiling fans * Private patio w/ pavers * Lots of amenities including greenbelts, playgrounds, community pool, spa, sports courts and fitness center * Minutes from I-17, Loop 101 and the growing Happy Valley Town Center with a wide array of shopping and dining * Washer/dryer also included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * TENANT TO PAY $50 FOR COMMUNITY CENTER MEMBERSHIP - COMES W/ TWO BADGES, ADDT'L $10 PER BADGE *** ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 W BARWICK Drive have any available units?
2124 W BARWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 W BARWICK Drive have?
Some of 2124 W BARWICK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 W BARWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2124 W BARWICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 W BARWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2124 W BARWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2124 W BARWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2124 W BARWICK Drive offers parking.
Does 2124 W BARWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 W BARWICK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 W BARWICK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2124 W BARWICK Drive has a pool.
Does 2124 W BARWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2124 W BARWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 W BARWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 W BARWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.
