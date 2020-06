Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 bath, large backyard! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home has a large backyard with easy maintenance in the front and back! Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances and updated counter tops. Fireplace in living room. New carpet in bedrooms. This home is in excellent condition.



Additional Fees:



$100.00 Placement Fee

2.3% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$1350 Security Deposit

$200 Cleaning Fee



(RLNE5493596)