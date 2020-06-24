All apartments in Phoenix
2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive

2120 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully appointed home. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths,painted two tone interior and exterior. Carpet in formal living dining and bedrooms. Tile through the rest of the home. Large kitchen open to the family room, lots of cabinets, island in kitchen,spacious master suite with separate tub & shower, double doors, walk in closet. Great backyard with covered patio. New AC unit for lower utility bills, Very convenient location with easy freeway access, close to bus lines, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive have any available units?
2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive have?
Some of 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
