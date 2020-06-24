2120 E ROSEMONTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautifully appointed home. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths,painted two tone interior and exterior. Carpet in formal living dining and bedrooms. Tile through the rest of the home. Large kitchen open to the family room, lots of cabinets, island in kitchen,spacious master suite with separate tub & shower, double doors, walk in closet. Great backyard with covered patio. New AC unit for lower utility bills, Very convenient location with easy freeway access, close to bus lines, shopping and entertainment.