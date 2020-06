Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

DESIRED AHWATUKEE SUBDIVISON. 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tile floors & carpet, ceiling fans throughout. Home has Granite Counters in kitchen and baths. Black kitchen appliances, ample storage in cabinets with island.2 car garage has cabinets for extra storage. Patio will be enjoyed with your morning coffee or after work relaxing. Home is near golf, shopping, restaurants, & employment. A MUST SEE!!!!