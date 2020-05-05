2116 W TALLGRASS Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Enjoy the Fireside at Norterra lifestyle in this beautifully upgraded, move in ready Fireside Flat. The Great Room concept townhome offers engineered hard wood flooring through the main living space that glistens in the natural light of the many windows. The centerpiece of the room is a huge functional kitchen island with a backdrop of gorgeous cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Enormous pantry and convenient laundry room. Oversize master accesses a private balcony with serene mountain views. The Norterra lifestyle includes resort style amenities - heated pools, full workout facility, rock climbing, tennis, hiking and more.