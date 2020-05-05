All apartments in Phoenix
2116 W TALLGRASS Trail
2116 W TALLGRASS Trail

2116 West Tallgrass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2116 West Tallgrass Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Enjoy the Fireside at Norterra lifestyle in this beautifully upgraded, move in ready Fireside Flat. The Great Room concept townhome offers engineered hard wood flooring through the main living space that glistens in the natural light of the many windows. The centerpiece of the room is a huge functional kitchen island with a backdrop of gorgeous cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Enormous pantry and convenient laundry room. Oversize master accesses a private balcony with serene mountain views. The Norterra lifestyle includes resort style amenities - heated pools, full workout facility, rock climbing, tennis, hiking and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail have any available units?
2116 W TALLGRASS Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail have?
Some of 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2116 W TALLGRASS Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail offer parking?
No, 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail has a pool.
Does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail have accessible units?
No, 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 W TALLGRASS Trail has units with dishwashers.
