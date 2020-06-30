All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2113 E SUNLAND Avenue

2113 East Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2113 East Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom home with large loft, in active community with open greenbelt areas, private basketball courts, picnic areas with ramadas and grills, playground and two pools. Home backs to greenbelt, with no neighbors immediately behind. Great floorplan with neutral flooring and paint, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite slab counters and great view of backyard. Large upstairs loft can be great office, den, play area or even a fourth bedroom. HOA maintains front yard, and back is low-maintenance (landlord does the trimming). All appliances are included. Location is minutes to airport, downtown venues, and freeway access to all over The Valley. **Owner prefers no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue have any available units?
2113 E SUNLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2113 E SUNLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 E SUNLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

