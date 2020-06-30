2113 E SUNLAND Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom home with large loft, in active community with open greenbelt areas, private basketball courts, picnic areas with ramadas and grills, playground and two pools. Home backs to greenbelt, with no neighbors immediately behind. Great floorplan with neutral flooring and paint, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite slab counters and great view of backyard. Large upstairs loft can be great office, den, play area or even a fourth bedroom. HOA maintains front yard, and back is low-maintenance (landlord does the trimming). All appliances are included. Location is minutes to airport, downtown venues, and freeway access to all over The Valley. **Owner prefers no pets, please.