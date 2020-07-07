2111 E BECK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single level home on corner lot in the heart of Phoenix. Home has been enhanced with virtual staging to showcase it's possibilities! Minutes from shopping, dining, freeways, and more! Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, ample counter space, center island with breakfast bar, and black/white appliances. Master suite has plush carpet, ceiling fan, and spacious walk in closet! 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity. Arizona room has panoramic windows with skylights. The backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping, RV gate, and plenty of room for entertaining On your GAZEBO This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today! This is a 55+ community. One tenant must be 55 and no one can be under the age of 18.