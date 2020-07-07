All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2111 E BECK Lane

2111 East Beck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2111 East Beck Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single level home on corner lot in the heart of Phoenix. Home has been enhanced with virtual staging to showcase it's possibilities! Minutes from shopping, dining, freeways, and more! Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, ample counter space, center island with breakfast bar, and black/white appliances. Master suite has plush carpet, ceiling fan, and spacious walk in closet! 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity. Arizona room has panoramic windows with skylights. The backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping, RV gate, and plenty of room for entertaining On your GAZEBO This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today! This is a 55+ community. One tenant must be 55 and no one can be under the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 E BECK Lane have any available units?
2111 E BECK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 E BECK Lane have?
Some of 2111 E BECK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 E BECK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2111 E BECK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 E BECK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2111 E BECK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2111 E BECK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2111 E BECK Lane offers parking.
Does 2111 E BECK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 E BECK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 E BECK Lane have a pool?
No, 2111 E BECK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2111 E BECK Lane have accessible units?
No, 2111 E BECK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 E BECK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 E BECK Lane has units with dishwashers.

