Phoenix, AZ
2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE.

2108 West Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2108 West Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in gated community! - BEAUTIFUL, OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, gated community. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with spacious rooms, stainless steel appliances, roomy 2446 sq ft, beautiful staircase, tile and carpet in all the right places. Master bedroom has his and her closets, double sinks in the master bath and a separate tub and shower. Located in the beautiful Northgate gated community. COME SEE THIS TODAY BEFORE IT'S RENTED!

(RLNE4256992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. have any available units?
2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. offer parking?
No, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. have a pool?
No, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
