2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE.

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in gated community! - BEAUTIFUL, OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, gated community. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with spacious rooms, stainless steel appliances, roomy 2446 sq ft, beautiful staircase, tile and carpet in all the right places. Master bedroom has his and her closets, double sinks in the master bath and a separate tub and shower. Located in the beautiful Northgate gated community. COME SEE THIS TODAY BEFORE IT'S RENTED!



(RLNE4256992)