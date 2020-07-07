All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20844 North 5th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20844 North 5th Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:25 AM

20844 North 5th Drive

20844 North 5th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20844 North 5th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7TH**

***3D TOUR LINK BELOW***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ymz8ExH4GJ7

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Desert Valley Estates. Close to freeway and local schools shops and entertainment. Large landscaped backyard with grass area, storage plus RV gate. Plenty of room for your toys!! *NO HOA* Your aren't going to want to miss this one!

Call Shannon @ (480) 568-2666 or 480-349-3823 email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20844 North 5th Drive have any available units?
20844 North 5th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20844 North 5th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20844 North 5th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20844 North 5th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20844 North 5th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20844 North 5th Drive offer parking?
No, 20844 North 5th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20844 North 5th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20844 North 5th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20844 North 5th Drive have a pool?
No, 20844 North 5th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20844 North 5th Drive have accessible units?
No, 20844 North 5th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20844 North 5th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20844 North 5th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20844 North 5th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20844 North 5th Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College