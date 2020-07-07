20844 North 5th Drive

Amenities

**AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7TH**



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ymz8ExH4GJ7



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Desert Valley Estates. Close to freeway and local schools shops and entertainment. Large landscaped backyard with grass area, storage plus RV gate. Plenty of room for your toys!! *NO HOA* Your aren't going to want to miss this one!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

