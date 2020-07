Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has a great split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and a spacious loft that can be converted into a 4th bedroom!! Refrigerator, washer, dryer and brand new ceiling fans included. Close to freeways for easy access. This house will not last long. Property will be ready for showings the first week of July.