Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great central location easy access to Loop 101 and I17 and surrounded by mountain preserve. Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage home. Formal Living/Dinning, Family room open to upgraded open kitchen with plenty of cabinet, island, pantry and refrigerator, granite tile counter tops. Master suite is split and has separate shower and tub. Large covered patio, grassy over sized backyard. High ceilings and many other great features makes it a wonderful home to call your own!