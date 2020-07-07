20810 N 2nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 04/01/20 1601 Sq/Ft 3 bed, 2.5 bath open layout on a quiet St just steps to Elementary School and close to Loop 101 and I-17.



MOVE IN APRIL 1 and most likely sooner as long as tenant moves prior to end of month which is a good possibility, however not guaranteed.



ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



TO QUALIFY: You need min. 2.5 times the rent in income, so that is $3,863 per month in income, plus or minus depending on your credit and background.



PETS: 2 small pet maximum upon approval.

NO LARGE or DANGEROUS BREED Dogs.



This beautiful home has had many improvements done over the recent years such as cabinets in Kitchen and bathrooms REFINISHED in a light Espresso color, New A/C unit, NEW paint throughout, NEW carpet up, tile on main floor, NEW blinds & sun/bug screens. There is also side by side fridge with water and ice, ceiling fans, covered patio and a good size yard with irrigation system.



Master suite features full size mirror, dual sinks & large mirrored closets. Kitchen has separate eating area next to family room. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Double car garage with openers.



$1,545 rent plus $1,545 security. Application fee $45 per adult applicant.



Schools: Ele Sch Dist: 097 - Deer Valley Unified District. Elementary School: 0nly 3 houses away: Esperanza Elementary 85027, Jr. High School: Deer Valley High School Dist #: 097 - Deer Valley Unified District & High School: Barry Goldwater



Cross Streets: 7th Ave & Rose Garden Ln Directions: Rose Garden, south on 2nd Ave to home.



Please call Terry Marion Interlink realty at 602-703-2081 for a viewing today.



(RLNE570578)