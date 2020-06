Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous home in Wildcat Ridge. Awesome open floor-plan with great room. Split bedroom plan, covered patio. Large open gourmet kitchen features beautiful tiled counter-tops. Must See! Community park across the street for hours of family fun or whatever may fit your life style! Near all that Desert Ridge has to offer. Please no cats and dogs must be under 30 lbs. *Agents, see Realtor Remarks*