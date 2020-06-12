All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:48 AM

20660 N 40th St

20660 N 40th St · (201) 845-7300
Location

20660 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Love coming home to Park Meadow Apartments. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our newly remodeled apartments boast a modern design with comfort and style in mind. Located at 125 East Guadalupe Road in Gilbert, Arizona (Crossroads: Gilbert Road and Guadalupe) Park Meadow provides immediate access to Downtown Gilbert where shopping, dining, and entertainment are plentiful. Commuting to work is easy with access to Highway 60, Loop 202 East and the Loop 101. Rest assured that you will love coming home to Park Meadow Apartments, where your smile is our reward.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20660 N 40th St have any available units?
20660 N 40th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20660 N 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
20660 N 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20660 N 40th St pet-friendly?
No, 20660 N 40th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20660 N 40th St offer parking?
No, 20660 N 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 20660 N 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20660 N 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20660 N 40th St have a pool?
No, 20660 N 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 20660 N 40th St have accessible units?
No, 20660 N 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 20660 N 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20660 N 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20660 N 40th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20660 N 40th St does not have units with air conditioning.
