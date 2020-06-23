All apartments in Phoenix
20632 N 17th Street

20632 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20632 North 17th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Spectacular 5 bed, 3 bath property located in Phoenix! Offering gravel landscaping with mature plants, 3 car garage, RV gate, and exquisite curb appeal. Nestled in a private cul-de-sac this fantastic home truly has it all! Soaring ceilings, great room, custom fireplace in family room, and tile floors are some of the features that can't be left unsaid. Lovely kitchen is equipped with nice appliances, ample cabinets, track lighting, and a convenient island. Relax in your amazing master bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful mountain views that can be seen from almost every window. Large backyard has a covered patio, grassy/gravel landscaping, seating areas, and a sparkling fenced pool ensuring evenings of total fun. Don't let this outstanding opportunity pass you by! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20632 N 17th Street have any available units?
20632 N 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20632 N 17th Street have?
Some of 20632 N 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20632 N 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20632 N 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20632 N 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20632 N 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20632 N 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 20632 N 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 20632 N 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20632 N 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20632 N 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 20632 N 17th Street has a pool.
Does 20632 N 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 20632 N 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20632 N 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20632 N 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
