20632 N 17th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Spectacular 5 bed, 3 bath property located in Phoenix! Offering gravel landscaping with mature plants, 3 car garage, RV gate, and exquisite curb appeal. Nestled in a private cul-de-sac this fantastic home truly has it all! Soaring ceilings, great room, custom fireplace in family room, and tile floors are some of the features that can't be left unsaid. Lovely kitchen is equipped with nice appliances, ample cabinets, track lighting, and a convenient island. Relax in your amazing master bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful mountain views that can be seen from almost every window. Large backyard has a covered patio, grassy/gravel landscaping, seating areas, and a sparkling fenced pool ensuring evenings of total fun. Don't let this outstanding opportunity pass you by! Schedule a showing today!