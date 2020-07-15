All apartments in Phoenix
20606 North 31st Drive

Location

20606 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location. This home is located conveniently off the 101 and is close to the I-17. This is a cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that features a great room, a breakfast nook and a perfect sized kitchen. The home is located on a corner and has a larger backyard with fruit tree! The home has a one car garage.
Please go to www.westvalleymanagement.com to apply for the home.
Please call Jamie at 623-680-2932 with any questions. Thank you

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,875.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20606 North 31st Drive have any available units?
20606 North 31st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20606 North 31st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20606 North 31st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20606 North 31st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20606 North 31st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20606 North 31st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20606 North 31st Drive offers parking.
Does 20606 North 31st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20606 North 31st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20606 North 31st Drive have a pool?
No, 20606 North 31st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20606 North 31st Drive have accessible units?
No, 20606 North 31st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20606 North 31st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20606 North 31st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20606 North 31st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20606 North 31st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
