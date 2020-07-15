20606 North 31st Drive

Amenities
Location, Location. This home is located conveniently off the 101 and is close to the I-17. This is a cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that features a great room, a breakfast nook and a perfect sized kitchen. The home is located on a corner and has a larger backyard with fruit tree! The home has a one car garage.
Please go to www.westvalleymanagement.com to apply for the home.
Please call Jamie at 623-680-2932 with any questions. Thank you
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1986
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,875.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.