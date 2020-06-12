2044 East Danbury Road

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE...Located on a charming street, well maintained, this house features vaulted ceiling, spacious master bedroom, brand new stunning tiles & fresh paint (bright modern colors) and 'NO STEPS' throughout! Large master/walk-in closet, larger coat closet, linen closet, laundry room with washer/dryer & ample shelving --KITCHEN: spacious with nook, storage galore hardwood cabinets, pantry, solid-surface counters, stainless-steel appliances (glass-top stove) --OTHER APPLIANCES: soft/filtered water, updated A/C and water heater, spacious 2 car garage --BACKYARD: open/private beautiful landscape (landscape maintenance included), covered patio & beautiful pergola, perfect for elegant entertaining (also a storage shed in the backyard) --AMENITIES: located close to multiple freeways, Paradise Valley College, schools, golfing, restaurants, theaters... This won't last long... call for viewing 480.267.6126 or 480.331.3855 www.zreteam.com

