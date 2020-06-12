All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

2044 East Danbury Road

2044 East Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

2044 East Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
media room
ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE...Located on a charming street, well maintained, this house features vaulted ceiling, spacious master bedroom, brand new stunning tiles & fresh paint (bright modern colors) and 'NO STEPS' throughout! Large master/walk-in closet, larger coat closet, linen closet, laundry room with washer/dryer & ample shelving --KITCHEN: spacious with nook, storage galore hardwood cabinets, pantry, solid-surface counters, stainless-steel appliances (glass-top stove) --OTHER APPLIANCES: soft/filtered water, updated A/C and water heater, spacious 2 car garage --BACKYARD: open/private beautiful landscape (landscape maintenance included), covered patio & beautiful pergola, perfect for elegant entertaining (also a storage shed in the backyard) --AMENITIES: located close to multiple freeways, Paradise Valley College, schools, golfing, restaurants, theaters... This won't last long... call for viewing 480.267.6126 or 480.331.3855 www.zreteam.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 East Danbury Road have any available units?
2044 East Danbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 East Danbury Road have?
Some of 2044 East Danbury Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 East Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2044 East Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 East Danbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 2044 East Danbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2044 East Danbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 2044 East Danbury Road offers parking.
Does 2044 East Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 East Danbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 East Danbury Road have a pool?
No, 2044 East Danbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 2044 East Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, 2044 East Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 East Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 East Danbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.

