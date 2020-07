Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Renovated 2x2 Condo Located in N Phoenix! - Updated just last year! Beautiful condo, nearly 1000 sq/ft with tons of storage! Washer/Dryer in unit, ground floor, no upstairs neighbors. Unit is currently occupied. Check out the photos. Call or text 480-289-8947 for more information. Thanks!



No Pets Allowed



