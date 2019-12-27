All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20404 N 32ND Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20404 N 32ND Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

20404 N 32ND Lane

20404 North 32nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20404 North 32nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Freshly Cleaned, Cute and Ready to Rent! This property has been refreshed with new fixtures, lights, hardware, and white faux wood blinds throughout. New Fridge, washer and Dryer all included in rental. Great room concept with Kitchen open to family room and dining area. Split floorplan with spacious master bedroom separate from other 2 bedrooms. Master has walk in closet and private bathroom with separate dual sink vanity. Ceiling fans in every room. Spacious backyard with deck for your patio furniture and/or BBQ. 1 car garage. Apply TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20404 N 32ND Lane have any available units?
20404 N 32ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20404 N 32ND Lane have?
Some of 20404 N 32ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20404 N 32ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20404 N 32ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20404 N 32ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20404 N 32ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20404 N 32ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20404 N 32ND Lane offers parking.
Does 20404 N 32ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20404 N 32ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20404 N 32ND Lane have a pool?
No, 20404 N 32ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20404 N 32ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 20404 N 32ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20404 N 32ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20404 N 32ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College