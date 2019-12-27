20404 N 32ND Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Freshly Cleaned, Cute and Ready to Rent! This property has been refreshed with new fixtures, lights, hardware, and white faux wood blinds throughout. New Fridge, washer and Dryer all included in rental. Great room concept with Kitchen open to family room and dining area. Split floorplan with spacious master bedroom separate from other 2 bedrooms. Master has walk in closet and private bathroom with separate dual sink vanity. Ceiling fans in every room. Spacious backyard with deck for your patio furniture and/or BBQ. 1 car garage. Apply TODAY!