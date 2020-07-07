Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

20403 N 31st Pl Available 11/08/19 20403 N 31ST PL - 4BR 2.5BA Union Hills Dr/32nd St - GREAT HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL! WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CORNER LOT! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - ***Occupied through October 31, 2019***



Wow, don't miss out on this great 2,177 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with private pool! Fresh paint and many upgrades throughout that make this home stand out, head and shoulders, above the rest. Great room floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open & bright kitchen, breakfast bar, large loft, hardwood floors, double sinks in master bathroom and a rear covered patio. Pool Service included in lease price! Landscape clean-up every other month included as well!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



