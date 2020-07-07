Amenities
20403 N 31st Pl Available 11/08/19 20403 N 31ST PL - 4BR 2.5BA Union Hills Dr/32nd St - GREAT HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL! WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CORNER LOT! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - ***Occupied through October 31, 2019***
Wow, don't miss out on this great 2,177 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with private pool! Fresh paint and many upgrades throughout that make this home stand out, head and shoulders, above the rest. Great room floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open & bright kitchen, breakfast bar, large loft, hardwood floors, double sinks in master bathroom and a rear covered patio. Pool Service included in lease price! Landscape clean-up every other month included as well!
Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
