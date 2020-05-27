All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road

2040 West Chimney Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

2040 West Chimney Rock Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*Available for Lease, Lease Option/Rent to Own OR Seller Financing SEE SUPPLEMENTAL REMARKS***Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2550 sq. ft. home w/ views of mountains. Great room w/ a beautiful stone gas fireplace, formal dining room and separate breakfast area. Kitchen island w/ lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and a HUGE walk-in pantry. Stainless steel appliances. Split master bedroom. Split 3 car garage with long extended driveway. Beautifully landscaped desert front yard. Grass in back yard with bar-b-que and fire pit area. Large custom covered patios. Fans throughout the house with sunscreens on all the windows. Fireside Community Recreation club with pools, spa, workout center. Neighborhood walking paths & hiking. Seller Licensed to sell real estate in AZ $2525 is 1 year Lease rate ONLY Tenant also pays 2.5% rental tax = $2588.12. This does not lock in a future purchase price. Tenant is responsible for front/back yard landscaping, pest control and all maintenance/repairs or home warranty co pays up to the first $100/incident.
Security Deposit $3787.50
_______________
Lease Option and Rent to Own options are available and require non refundable deposits as well as monthly down payment contributions towards the purchase price to be negotiated based upon term of lease.

Example $15000 down $2800/month with $200/month credit towards purchase price.

Seller Carry with minimum of 25% down. OAC. Terms will depend on Buyers application, please do not call and ask for the interest rate without being ready to complete basic loan application information. D/I ratio, credit, employment etc etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road have any available units?
2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road have?
Some of 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road offers parking.
Does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road have a pool?
Yes, 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road has a pool.
Does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
