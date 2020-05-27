2040 W CHIMNEY ROCK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*Available for Lease, Lease Option/Rent to Own OR Seller Financing SEE SUPPLEMENTAL REMARKS***Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2550 sq. ft. home w/ views of mountains. Great room w/ a beautiful stone gas fireplace, formal dining room and separate breakfast area. Kitchen island w/ lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and a HUGE walk-in pantry. Stainless steel appliances. Split master bedroom. Split 3 car garage with long extended driveway. Beautifully landscaped desert front yard. Grass in back yard with bar-b-que and fire pit area. Large custom covered patios. Fans throughout the house with sunscreens on all the windows. Fireside Community Recreation club with pools, spa, workout center. Neighborhood walking paths & hiking. Seller Licensed to sell real estate in AZ $2525 is 1 year Lease rate ONLY Tenant also pays 2.5% rental tax = $2588.12. This does not lock in a future purchase price. Tenant is responsible for front/back yard landscaping, pest control and all maintenance/repairs or home warranty co pays up to the first $100/incident.

Security Deposit $3787.50

Lease Option and Rent to Own options are available and require non refundable deposits as well as monthly down payment contributions towards the purchase price to be negotiated based upon term of lease.



Example $15000 down $2800/month with $200/month credit towards purchase price.



Seller Carry with minimum of 25% down. OAC. Terms will depend on Buyers application, please do not call and ask for the interest rate without being ready to complete basic loan application information. D/I ratio, credit, employment etc etc.