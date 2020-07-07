2035 E GARDENIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

This mid-century modern home has been extensively remodeled in 2008. As you enter through the courtyard you will be welcomed into the large great room. All three bathrooms are completely remodeled and the master suite is an oasis. An 800 square foot roof top deck was built in 2009 allowing views forever of downtown Phoenix and Piestawa Peak while relaxing or watching a beautiful sunset. There is a great outdoor kitchen and cool pool which is fenced. Kitchen features: double ovens, subzero fridge, electric cook top and island. Master suite features a jetted corner tub in the bath, walk-in shower and steam shower. His and hers walk-in closets.