Phoenix, AZ
2035 E GARDENIA Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

2035 E GARDENIA Avenue

2035 East Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2035 East Gardenia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
This mid-century modern home has been extensively remodeled in 2008. As you enter through the courtyard you will be welcomed into the large great room. All three bathrooms are completely remodeled and the master suite is an oasis. An 800 square foot roof top deck was built in 2009 allowing views forever of downtown Phoenix and Piestawa Peak while relaxing or watching a beautiful sunset. There is a great outdoor kitchen and cool pool which is fenced. Kitchen features: double ovens, subzero fridge, electric cook top and island. Master suite features a jetted corner tub in the bath, walk-in shower and steam shower. His and hers walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue have any available units?
2035 E GARDENIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue have?
Some of 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2035 E GARDENIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 E GARDENIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

