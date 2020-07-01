2034 W Duane Ln

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded home located in a highly desirable and private neighborhood in the Norterra area of North Phoenix. Gorgeous kitchen with a huge island, gas stovetop, brand new appliances include range-microwave combo and dishwasher, open setting, fresh interior custom paint, (April 2020) tile throughout, soft water system, gas fireplace and recently installed berber carpet in the bedrooms. The home is solar powered, which practically eliminates energy costs. The split floorplan gives you plenty of space and privacy. Den could be used as fifth bedroom. The backyard is an oasis for any entertainer which includes a built-in BBQ, pool, pavers and breath-taking mountain views. Located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Stonebridge at Dynamite Mountain Ranch near A+ and award-winning schools, restaurants and shopping; less than a block from the Phoenix Sonoran Desert Preserve trail head. Monthly pool maintenance included in the rent. Dogs Okay with owner approval. Two-year lease preferred. Ready for move in on May 1st.



Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.