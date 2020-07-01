All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2034 W Duane Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

2034 W Duane Ln

2034 West Duane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2034 West Duane Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Beautiful upgraded home located in a highly desirable and private neighborhood in the Norterra area of North Phoenix. Gorgeous kitchen with a huge island, gas stovetop, brand new appliances include range-microwave combo and dishwasher, open setting, fresh interior custom paint, (April 2020) tile throughout, soft water system, gas fireplace and recently installed berber carpet in the bedrooms. The home is solar powered, which practically eliminates energy costs. The split floorplan gives you plenty of space and privacy. Den could be used as fifth bedroom. The backyard is an oasis for any entertainer which includes a built-in BBQ, pool, pavers and breath-taking mountain views. Located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Stonebridge at Dynamite Mountain Ranch near A+ and award-winning schools, restaurants and shopping; less than a block from the Phoenix Sonoran Desert Preserve trail head. Monthly pool maintenance included in the rent. Dogs Okay with owner approval. Two-year lease preferred. Ready for move in on May 1st.

Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 W Duane Ln have any available units?
2034 W Duane Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 W Duane Ln have?
Some of 2034 W Duane Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 W Duane Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2034 W Duane Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 W Duane Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2034 W Duane Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2034 W Duane Ln offer parking?
No, 2034 W Duane Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2034 W Duane Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 W Duane Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 W Duane Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2034 W Duane Ln has a pool.
Does 2034 W Duane Ln have accessible units?
No, 2034 W Duane Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 W Duane Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 W Duane Ln has units with dishwashers.

