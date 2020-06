Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

West on Beardsley off cave creek (Just south of the 101) Continue on beardsley west which cures around becomes 20th St, go left (East) on escuda to your new home on left hand of the street.Lovely two story home with new paint, new flooring and granite kitchen countertops. Lots of lighting at master bedroom. Close to freeway, shopping and schools.