2028 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Welcome to the Gated Community of Northgate! Community POOL, SPA, Park, Picnic Area, & more. Beautiful Home with 2/bd/2.5ba and 1498 sq ft. 15 A-rated schools all of which are less than 5 miles away! Close to I-17. Designer color palette. ceramic tile floor, ceiling fans, and move-in ready. Spacious eat-in kitchen features center island, granite countertops, SS appliances, and wood cabinetry. Great gathering place for family and friends. Arcadia Doors to patio from family room. Charming loft area on second level, plush carpet t/o, and large bedrooms with plenty of closets and storage and FRESH PAINT.