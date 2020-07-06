All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

2026 N 8th St

2026 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2026 North 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9b03b8042 ----

This beautifully restored 1925 2BR 1BA Craftsman Bungalow sits within the highly sought after Coronado Historic District. Minutes to local restaurants, downtown, parks and more! Charming curb appeal with desert friendly grass turf, bright white trimmed porch and finished drive.

Enter the living room and you\'ll find restored original hardwood floors, windows, fresh two-tone paint throughout, fireplace and built-ins paired with all the modern amenities in one gorgeous home!

The eat-in kitchen features penny round floors, original table and bench w/ storage, NEW appliances, butcher\'s block counters and cabinets, farmhouse sink, tiled back splash and access to the large seating patio!

The two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and share the adorable hall bath with clawfoot tub, new fixtures and large hall built in storage!

The property provides Gas and Water services INCLUDED as well as a shared laundry room with washer/dryer on site, and shared storage building!

STATUS: Occupied
PET RESTRICTIONS: UPON APPROVAL - No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed in the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: 748 sq ft
FLOORING: Hardwood/Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: Drive
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Shared Washer and Dryer, Water Softener
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home w/ attached studio (studio to be rented separately)
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for Electric. Owner pays Gas and Water
YEAR BUILT: 1925
YARD: Desert Turf
Additional Amenities:Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Included, Gas and Water Paid By Owner

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NONE
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

