2026 N 8th St

This beautifully restored 1925 2BR 1BA Craftsman Bungalow sits within the highly sought after Coronado Historic District. Minutes to local restaurants, downtown, parks and more! Charming curb appeal with desert friendly grass turf, bright white trimmed porch and finished drive.



Enter the living room and you\'ll find restored original hardwood floors, windows, fresh two-tone paint throughout, fireplace and built-ins paired with all the modern amenities in one gorgeous home!



The eat-in kitchen features penny round floors, original table and bench w/ storage, NEW appliances, butcher\'s block counters and cabinets, farmhouse sink, tiled back splash and access to the large seating patio!



The two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and share the adorable hall bath with clawfoot tub, new fixtures and large hall built in storage!



The property provides Gas and Water services INCLUDED as well as a shared laundry room with washer/dryer on site, and shared storage building!



STATUS: Occupied

PET RESTRICTIONS: UPON APPROVAL - No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed in the premises



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: 748 sq ft

FLOORING: Hardwood/Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: Drive

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Shared Washer and Dryer, Water Softener

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home w/ attached studio (studio to be rented separately)

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for Electric. Owner pays Gas and Water

YEAR BUILT: 1925

YARD: Desert Turf

Additional Amenities:Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Included, Gas and Water Paid By Owner



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



