20240 N. 10th Ave.

*** 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 792 square feet and is located in Phoenix convienantly near the loop 101 freeway. The interior features a living room, a kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, window coverings throughout, carpet & tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 1 car garage with shelving, covered patio, large back yard and desert landscaping.



Cross Streets: Beardsley & 13th Ave

Directions: West on Beardsley from 7th Ave, Right on 13th Ave, Right on Pontiac which curves into 10th Ave to the home on the Left



