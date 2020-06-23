All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20240 N. 10th Ave.

20240 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20240 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 792 square feet and is located in Phoenix convienantly near the loop 101 freeway. The interior features a living room, a kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, window coverings throughout, carpet & tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 1 car garage with shelving, covered patio, large back yard and desert landscaping.

Cross Streets: Beardsley & 13th Ave
Directions: West on Beardsley from 7th Ave, Right on 13th Ave, Right on Pontiac which curves into 10th Ave to the home on the Left

(RLNE4671247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20240 N. 10th Ave. have any available units?
20240 N. 10th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20240 N. 10th Ave. have?
Some of 20240 N. 10th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20240 N. 10th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20240 N. 10th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20240 N. 10th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 20240 N. 10th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20240 N. 10th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20240 N. 10th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 20240 N. 10th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20240 N. 10th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20240 N. 10th Ave. have a pool?
No, 20240 N. 10th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20240 N. 10th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20240 N. 10th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20240 N. 10th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20240 N. 10th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
