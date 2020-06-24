This 2 bedroom 2 bath cozy townhouse, located near 101 loop and I17, includes washer and dryer, refrigerator.The community pool is within less than a minute walk. Call today if you would like to schedule a time to see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20227 N 21ST Drive have any available units?
20227 N 21ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20227 N 21ST Drive have?
Some of 20227 N 21ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20227 N 21ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20227 N 21ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.