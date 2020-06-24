All apartments in Phoenix
20227 N 21ST Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

20227 N 21ST Drive

20227 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20227 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 2 bedroom 2 bath cozy townhouse, located near 101 loop and I17, includes washer and dryer, refrigerator.The community pool is within less than a minute walk. Call today if you would like to schedule a time to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20227 N 21ST Drive have any available units?
20227 N 21ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20227 N 21ST Drive have?
Some of 20227 N 21ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20227 N 21ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20227 N 21ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20227 N 21ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20227 N 21ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20227 N 21ST Drive offer parking?
No, 20227 N 21ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20227 N 21ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20227 N 21ST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20227 N 21ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20227 N 21ST Drive has a pool.
Does 20227 N 21ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 20227 N 21ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20227 N 21ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20227 N 21ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
