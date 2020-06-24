20227 N 21ST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This 2 bedroom 2 bath cozy townhouse, located near 101 loop and I17, includes washer and dryer, refrigerator.The community pool is within less than a minute walk. Call today if you would like to schedule a time to see it.