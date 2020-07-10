All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

20217 N 29th St

20217 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20217 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great North Phoenix Home! 2 Car Garage and all appliances included. Newer exterior paint and roof.

Kitchen has a large island/breakfast bar, pantry closet, pull out cabinets, and is open to the Great Room.

Great Room has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and an Arcadia door that exits to the outside covered patio!

Master Suite faces East and includes a large walk-in closet, a bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Master has Arcadia door that exists to back patio too.

Two secondary bedrooms face West and share a hall bathroom separated from the Master and have 2" Faux wood plantation shutters.

Low maintenance gravel backyard with automated drip system. Backyard faces East.

Walking distance to the large grassy Coyote Basin park and Cave Creek Marketplace.

Great location with quick access to SR-51 and Loop 101. 10 minutes from Desert Ridge fine dining, shopping and entertainment, and near Reach 11 Sports Complex. Walking distance to Upper Crust Pizza & Wine Bar, The Coffee Bean, and Costco. 15 minutes from North Scottsdale.

Available for move in 6/1. See deposits and other Tenant fees payable at move in.

Email for Pet Approval or for our Assistance Animal Screening details.

Must review our Rental Requirements, and Pet or Assistance Animal requirements http://www.propertyaz.com/rental_requirements.html prior to completing any applications.

$35 Application Fee (non-refundable) per person over the age of 18. Secure online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com.

Please email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for more information and on how to view this home. All appointments are to be scheduled. 602-670-3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20217 N 29th St have any available units?
20217 N 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20217 N 29th St have?
Some of 20217 N 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20217 N 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
20217 N 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20217 N 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20217 N 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 20217 N 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 20217 N 29th St offers parking.
Does 20217 N 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20217 N 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20217 N 29th St have a pool?
No, 20217 N 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 20217 N 29th St have accessible units?
No, 20217 N 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 20217 N 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20217 N 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.

