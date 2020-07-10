20217 N 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great North Phoenix Home! 2 Car Garage and all appliances included. Newer exterior paint and roof.



Kitchen has a large island/breakfast bar, pantry closet, pull out cabinets, and is open to the Great Room.



Great Room has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and an Arcadia door that exits to the outside covered patio!



Master Suite faces East and includes a large walk-in closet, a bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Master has Arcadia door that exists to back patio too.



Two secondary bedrooms face West and share a hall bathroom separated from the Master and have 2" Faux wood plantation shutters.



Low maintenance gravel backyard with automated drip system. Backyard faces East.



Walking distance to the large grassy Coyote Basin park and Cave Creek Marketplace.



Great location with quick access to SR-51 and Loop 101. 10 minutes from Desert Ridge fine dining, shopping and entertainment, and near Reach 11 Sports Complex. Walking distance to Upper Crust Pizza & Wine Bar, The Coffee Bean, and Costco. 15 minutes from North Scottsdale.



Available for move in 6/1. See deposits and other Tenant fees payable at move in.



Email for Pet Approval or for our Assistance Animal Screening details.



Must review our Rental Requirements, and Pet or Assistance Animal requirements http://www.propertyaz.com/rental_requirements.html prior to completing any applications.



$35 Application Fee (non-refundable) per person over the age of 18. Secure online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com.



Please email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for more information and on how to view this home. All appointments are to be scheduled. 602-670-3000.