2015 E Soft Wind Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

**MOVE IN NOV 1st** Well maintained split floorplan home with modern farmhouse style remodeling including wood plank tile floors throughout, white cabinets, wood shutters, decorator curtains, wrought iron light fixtures and extra high baseboards & crown molding. Formal living and dining room can be used for large gameroom and main living features vaulted ceilings and striped accent wall. Open kitchen with 9 ft island, stainless appliances and granite countertops with backsplash. All bathrooms with granite countertops. Walk in pantry with built in storage cabinets, 2.5 car garage with epoxy flooring. Backyard has artificial turf, pool with water feature, covered patio and mountain views. Less than 10 minutes to Desert Ridge shopping, walk to schools.