Phoenix, AZ
2015 E Soft Wind Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

2015 E Soft Wind Drive

2015 East Soft Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2015 East Soft Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
**MOVE IN NOV 1st** Well maintained split floorplan home with modern farmhouse style remodeling including wood plank tile floors throughout, white cabinets, wood shutters, decorator curtains, wrought iron light fixtures and extra high baseboards & crown molding. Formal living and dining room can be used for large gameroom and main living features vaulted ceilings and striped accent wall. Open kitchen with 9 ft island, stainless appliances and granite countertops with backsplash. All bathrooms with granite countertops. Walk in pantry with built in storage cabinets, 2.5 car garage with epoxy flooring. Backyard has artificial turf, pool with water feature, covered patio and mountain views. Less than 10 minutes to Desert Ridge shopping, walk to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive have any available units?
2015 E Soft Wind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive have?
Some of 2015 E Soft Wind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 E Soft Wind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2015 E Soft Wind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 E Soft Wind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2015 E Soft Wind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2015 E Soft Wind Drive offers parking.
Does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 E Soft Wind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2015 E Soft Wind Drive has a pool.
Does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive have accessible units?
No, 2015 E Soft Wind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 E Soft Wind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 E Soft Wind Drive has units with dishwashers.
