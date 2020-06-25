All apartments in Phoenix
2014 West Berridge Lane - 10
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:04 PM

2014 West Berridge Lane - 10

2014 W Berridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2014 W Berridge Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled property offers Washer & Dryer in unit, open floor
plan with stainless steel appliances, online payments and central A/C. This
private community also includes a sparkling pool. Near proximity to the light rail, hospital, Spectrum mall and just minutes from
midtown and Downtown Phoenix. Conveniently located near the 17
freeway.

Amenities:
Washer & Dryer included in unit
Stainless steel appliances
Online rental payments
Central A/C
Dishwasher Microwave
Ceiling Fans
Large bedroom closets
Pet Friendly
Property Amenities:
Sparkling Swimming pool
Groundskeeper on site
Gated Entry
Carport
Water, sewer trash included
12 month leases, avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider &
employer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 have any available units?
2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 have?
Some of 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 offers parking.
Does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 have a pool?
Yes, 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 has a pool.
Does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 have accessible units?
No, 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 West Berridge Lane - 10 has units with dishwashers.
