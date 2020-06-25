2014 West Berridge Lane - 10

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled property offers Washer & Dryer in unit, open floor

plan with stainless steel appliances, online payments and central A/C. This

private community also includes a sparkling pool. Near proximity to the light rail, hospital, Spectrum mall and just minutes from

midtown and Downtown Phoenix. Conveniently located near the 17

freeway.



Amenities:

Washer & Dryer included in unit

Stainless steel appliances

Online rental payments

Central A/C

Dishwasher Microwave

Ceiling Fans

Large bedroom closets

Pet Friendly

Property Amenities:

Sparkling Swimming pool

Groundskeeper on site

Gated Entry

Carport

Water, sewer trash included

12 month leases, avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider &

employer.