All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2013 West Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2013 West Wood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2013 West Wood Drive

2013 West Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2013 West Wood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,438 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 West Wood Drive have any available units?
2013 West Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 West Wood Drive have?
Some of 2013 West Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 West Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2013 West Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 West Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 West Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2013 West Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2013 West Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 2013 West Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 West Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 West Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 2013 West Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2013 West Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2013 West Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 West Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 West Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College