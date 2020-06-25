All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2010 W Jefferson St

2010 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2010 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2bed 1bath Home in Central Phoenix **SOLAR PANELS** - Don't miss your chance to see this great 2 bedroom /1 bathroom home in Phoenix. Discover clean and comfortable rooms with tile throughout. Notice ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. This nice 2 bedroom home is equipped with solar panels to reduce your electricity cost.. That could be a $200-$300 savings for you in the hot summer months. The kitchen has a refrigerator and a gas stove. Each bedroom includes a standalone closet and windows to let in plenty of natural light. Laundry is included in the garage. There is an additional $88 monthly fee for the Solar Panels.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix

(RLNE4923895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 W Jefferson St have any available units?
2010 W Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 W Jefferson St have?
Some of 2010 W Jefferson St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 W Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2010 W Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 W Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 W Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 2010 W Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 2010 W Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 2010 W Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 W Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 W Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2010 W Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2010 W Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2010 W Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 W Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 W Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
