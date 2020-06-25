2010 W Jefferson St

Amenities

2bed 1bath Home in Central Phoenix **SOLAR PANELS** - Don't miss your chance to see this great 2 bedroom /1 bathroom home in Phoenix. Discover clean and comfortable rooms with tile throughout. Notice ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. This nice 2 bedroom home is equipped with solar panels to reduce your electricity cost.. That could be a $200-$300 savings for you in the hot summer months. The kitchen has a refrigerator and a gas stove. Each bedroom includes a standalone closet and windows to let in plenty of natural light. Laundry is included in the garage. There is an additional $88 monthly fee for the Solar Panels.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



(RLNE4923895)