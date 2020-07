Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tolleson! Tile floors throughout, upgraded ceiling fans and fixtures, two tone paint, soaking tub... this home is a must see! **Nice sized yard and covered patio. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ****NO SECTION 8****No Cats******