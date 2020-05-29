All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2010 N 89th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2010 N 89th Ave
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:04 AM

2010 N 89th Ave

2010 North 89th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2010 North 89th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!! Don't miss out on this is an awesome Phoenix home. Located near 91st Ave and McDowell providing easy access to the 10, 101 and the new 202. Close to Gateway Pavilions and the amazing Westgate Entertainment District featuring the State Farm Stadium - Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the Gila River Arena - Home of the AZ Coyotes! This home features 18' tiles in all the common areas, with new carpeting in the bedrooms! The home is warm and inviting complete with new paint! Walk through the front door into an open living/dining greatroom. The kitchen is light and bright features all appliances. Lots of cabinet and counter space plus a breakfast counter bar. Access to the large patio and backyard is through the dining area of the great room! Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom. The master suite features an ensuite with nice walk-in closet. There is an attached, 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups available in the unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 N 89th Ave have any available units?
2010 N 89th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 N 89th Ave have?
Some of 2010 N 89th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 N 89th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2010 N 89th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 N 89th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 N 89th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2010 N 89th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2010 N 89th Ave offers parking.
Does 2010 N 89th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 N 89th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 N 89th Ave have a pool?
No, 2010 N 89th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2010 N 89th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2010 N 89th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 N 89th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 N 89th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College