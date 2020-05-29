2010 N 89th Ave

Amenities

Available Now!! Don't miss out on this is an awesome Phoenix home. Located near 91st Ave and McDowell providing easy access to the 10, 101 and the new 202. Close to Gateway Pavilions and the amazing Westgate Entertainment District featuring the State Farm Stadium - Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the Gila River Arena - Home of the AZ Coyotes! This home features 18' tiles in all the common areas, with new carpeting in the bedrooms! The home is warm and inviting complete with new paint! Walk through the front door into an open living/dining greatroom. The kitchen is light and bright features all appliances. Lots of cabinet and counter space plus a breakfast counter bar. Access to the large patio and backyard is through the dining area of the great room! Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom. The master suite features an ensuite with nice walk-in closet. There is an attached, 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups available in the unit