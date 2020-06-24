201 E ROSE Lane

Amenities

Fall in love with this newly built 2018 Modern masterpiece in the heart of the Central Corridor. This home boasts an open floor-plan with soaring ceilings, 4 large bedrooms (2 down, 2 up) with 3 full baths! It has it all from custom wrought iron staircase to galvanized steel sliding door in living Room. Euro designed kitchen and baths throughout. Private Master Suite is located downstairs with its own entrance to backyard and features a large bedroom space with sitting area and huge master closet with built ins. Master Bath boasts a freestanding soaking tub, glass shower with Euro design shower head featuring massaging body jets and waterfall function and separate urinal / toilet room. Upstairs features a Gameroom /Loft or Office and 2 bedrooms. This is HOME!