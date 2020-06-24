All apartments in Phoenix
201 E ROSE Lane
201 E ROSE Lane

201 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

201 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Fall in love with this newly built 2018 Modern masterpiece in the heart of the Central Corridor. This home boasts an open floor-plan with soaring ceilings, 4 large bedrooms (2 down, 2 up) with 3 full baths! It has it all from custom wrought iron staircase to galvanized steel sliding door in living Room. Euro designed kitchen and baths throughout. Private Master Suite is located downstairs with its own entrance to backyard and features a large bedroom space with sitting area and huge master closet with built ins. Master Bath boasts a freestanding soaking tub, glass shower with Euro design shower head featuring massaging body jets and waterfall function and separate urinal / toilet room. Upstairs features a Gameroom /Loft or Office and 2 bedrooms. This is HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
201 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 201 E ROSE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 201 E ROSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 201 E ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 E ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 201 E ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E ROSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 201 E ROSE Lane has a pool.
Does 201 E ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 E ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
