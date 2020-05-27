2009 N. 78th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhouse style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home located in the lovely community of Vinsanto. This three story split plan feature a first floor bed and bath, a second floor main living area with great room, dining area and kitchen w/island & breakfast room. The third level has two more bedrooms and two baths. There is a two car garage and front porch/patio. Community features large grassy areas and community pool. Home was just repainted and new flooring installed. Pets based on case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!