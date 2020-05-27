All apartments in Phoenix
2009 N. 78th Drive

2009 North 78th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 North 78th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home located in the lovely community of Vinsanto. This three story split plan feature a first floor bed and bath, a second floor main living area with great room, dining area and kitchen w/island & breakfast room. The third level has two more bedrooms and two baths. There is a two car garage and front porch/patio. Community features large grassy areas and community pool. Home was just repainted and new flooring installed. Pets based on case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 N. 78th Drive have any available units?
2009 N. 78th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 N. 78th Drive have?
Some of 2009 N. 78th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 N. 78th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 N. 78th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 N. 78th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 N. 78th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2009 N. 78th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 N. 78th Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 N. 78th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 N. 78th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 N. 78th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2009 N. 78th Drive has a pool.
Does 2009 N. 78th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 N. 78th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 N. 78th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 N. 78th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
