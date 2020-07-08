2006 N 17TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Renovated historic home near Downtown Phoenix located in the beautiful Fairview Place Subdivision! No HOA, Easy access to downtown, walking distance to the amazing Encanto Park and Sports complex, & the Melrose District! Neutral color palette throughout. Roof, doors, flooring, electrical, plumbing, and much more were updated in 2018. Large picture windows allow for plenty of natural light! Upgraded eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms! Master has an adjoining bath with a barn door, marble shower. Beautiful backyard. Come and see this rare historical yet turn key ready home and make it yours!