2006 N 17TH Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

2006 N 17TH Avenue

2006 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2006 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated historic home near Downtown Phoenix located in the beautiful Fairview Place Subdivision! No HOA, Easy access to downtown, walking distance to the amazing Encanto Park and Sports complex, & the Melrose District! Neutral color palette throughout. Roof, doors, flooring, electrical, plumbing, and much more were updated in 2018. Large picture windows allow for plenty of natural light! Upgraded eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms! Master has an adjoining bath with a barn door, marble shower. Beautiful backyard. Come and see this rare historical yet turn key ready home and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 N 17TH Avenue have any available units?
2006 N 17TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 N 17TH Avenue have?
Some of 2006 N 17TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 N 17TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2006 N 17TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 N 17TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2006 N 17TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2006 N 17TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2006 N 17TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2006 N 17TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 N 17TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 N 17TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2006 N 17TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2006 N 17TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2006 N 17TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 N 17TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 N 17TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

