Phoenix, AZ
20047 N 21st Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20047 N 21st Place

20047 North 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

20047 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a Cul-De-Sac and just around the corner from the Loop 101 Freeway! Features a 3 car garage and a fire place.ready for immediate move in. . Property was recently refinished with new flooring and fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20047 N 21st Place have any available units?
20047 N 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20047 N 21st Place have?
Some of 20047 N 21st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20047 N 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
20047 N 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20047 N 21st Place pet-friendly?
No, 20047 N 21st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20047 N 21st Place offer parking?
Yes, 20047 N 21st Place offers parking.
Does 20047 N 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20047 N 21st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20047 N 21st Place have a pool?
No, 20047 N 21st Place does not have a pool.
Does 20047 N 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 20047 N 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20047 N 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20047 N 21st Place has units with dishwashers.
