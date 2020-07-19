20047 N 21st Place

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a Cul-De-Sac and just around the corner from the Loop 101 Freeway! Features a 3 car garage and a fire place.ready for immediate move in. . Property was recently refinished with new flooring and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
