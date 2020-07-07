All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

20014 N 47TH Lane

20014 North 47th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20014 North 47th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home! This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has upgraded cabinets flooring. The large backyard gives you all you room you need to entertain guests with a nice barbecue. Faux grass in the back means very little yard work too! If you want to take a quick swim, just walk across the street and you're at the community pool. This won't last long so schedule a showing now. ***Tenant to pay 2.3% rent tax along with rent each month. Tenants must show proof of renters insurance. No cats allowed. Pet dogs with approval***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20014 N 47TH Lane have any available units?
20014 N 47TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20014 N 47TH Lane have?
Some of 20014 N 47TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20014 N 47TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20014 N 47TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20014 N 47TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20014 N 47TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20014 N 47TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20014 N 47TH Lane offers parking.
Does 20014 N 47TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20014 N 47TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20014 N 47TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20014 N 47TH Lane has a pool.
Does 20014 N 47TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 20014 N 47TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20014 N 47TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20014 N 47TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

