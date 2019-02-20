All apartments in Phoenix
200 E THOMAS Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

200 E THOMAS Road

200 East Thomas Road · (480) 251-7776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
yoga
Combining ahead-of-the-curve design with extraordinary social spaces, this is the new authentic pulse of Midtown Phoenix. Enjoy a private rooftop, dog park, fully-equipped fitness center with spin/yoga room, several community cooking spaces, private conference room, or simply lounge in one of the several cabanas by the pool. The Thomas also offers hi-tech entertainment packages for all your digital needs, food trucks, package lockers, resident events and a stellar onsite team who is always there to make you feel right at home. ***One bedrooms available in a variety of floor plans and sizes, ranging from $1275-$1565 per month***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
200 E THOMAS Road has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 200 E THOMAS Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 E THOMAS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E THOMAS Road is pet friendly.
Does 200 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
No, 200 E THOMAS Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 E THOMAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
Yes, 200 E THOMAS Road has a pool.
Does 200 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 200 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.
