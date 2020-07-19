All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1988 W KINFIELD Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1988 W KINFIELD Trail
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

1988 W KINFIELD Trail

1988 W Kinfield Trl · (602) 885-6381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1988 W Kinfield Trl, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY HOME is located in popular community of Union Park with resort style amenities. Ultra-modern home with Views, Open Floor Plan, chef's kitchen w. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and multi-slide patio door letting in abundance of natural light. Designer finishes include luxury tile flooring and carpet, white cabinets, soft close drawers, Massive kitchen island, Sumptuous baths, Mud room, Roll-out trash cabinet. Farmhouse sink. 2 car epoxy garage with TESLA CHARGING. Additional Office/Den, 2 storage rooms. Some photos are of a model home to show furniture arrangements. Finished Backyard.Resort style amenities include large heated pool, cabanas, Outdoor grills & kitchen, Clubhouse, Party room, Separate kids' pool with water features, Kids' play park, sport ....sports courts, additional parks & grade 1-8 within community. Check out the photos.
Close to fine shopping, dining, Employment hub & highways, yet tucked away in a quiet upscale community. Call today to make a showing appointment & be the first resident in this new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail have any available units?
1988 W KINFIELD Trail has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail have?
Some of 1988 W KINFIELD Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 W KINFIELD Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1988 W KINFIELD Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 W KINFIELD Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1988 W KINFIELD Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1988 W KINFIELD Trail offers parking.
Does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1988 W KINFIELD Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1988 W KINFIELD Trail has a pool.
Does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail have accessible units?
No, 1988 W KINFIELD Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 W KINFIELD Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1988 W KINFIELD Trail has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1988 W KINFIELD Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity