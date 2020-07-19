1988 W KINFIELD Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

This BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY HOME is located in popular community of Union Park with resort style amenities. Ultra-modern home with Views, Open Floor Plan, chef's kitchen w. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and multi-slide patio door letting in abundance of natural light. Designer finishes include luxury tile flooring and carpet, white cabinets, soft close drawers, Massive kitchen island, Sumptuous baths, Mud room, Roll-out trash cabinet. Farmhouse sink. 2 car epoxy garage with TESLA CHARGING. Additional Office/Den, 2 storage rooms. Some photos are of a model home to show furniture arrangements. Finished Backyard.Resort style amenities include large heated pool, cabanas, Outdoor grills & kitchen, Clubhouse, Party room, Separate kids' pool with water features, Kids' play park, sport ....sports courts, additional parks & grade 1-8 within community. Check out the photos.

Close to fine shopping, dining, Employment hub & highways, yet tucked away in a quiet upscale community. Call today to make a showing appointment & be the first resident in this new home.